Some Ice Pellets Today… Marathon Washout

Ugh… April 15th and we start the forecast off with a winter weather advisory. Showers that do develop today will be light, but we’ll likely see some sleet pellets in the mix. Then this evening, some freezing rain is likely across the interiors while rain increases tonight across eastern Mass. A cold wind rules all day as temps get stuck in the 30s.



While tomorrow at Fenway is very likely a rain-out. Today’s precip of rain drops and sleet pellets will be light. Dress warm as a cold wind rules!





There’s some question Monday of how far north a warm front will make it, but there’s no doubt it’ll be a soggy and chilly 26.2 miles with early morning temps in Hopkinton in the upper 30s and midday Boston temps in the mid 40s. The best chance to crack 50+ appears to be south of the Pike early in the afternoon. By late afternoon, most of us can hit 50 degrees as gusty east to southeast winds take over. Winds for much of the morning and into midday will be out of the east at 12-22mph. That’ll be a head wind along the route.



Rain will be heaviest around midday to mid afternoon with downpours and even embedded thunder possible. We’ll likely pick up a widespread 1-2″ of rain.



Best of luck to all the runners tomorrow!

@clamberton7 – twitter