Some Improvements

The struggle was for real yesterday as highs held into the 40s for many locations and clouds and patchy drizzle tended to win out. The high of 48 in Boston was certainly cold for the time of year, and just 1 degree above the record of 47 for the coldest high temperature for the date.

While we start off with quite a bit of clouds this morning, overall, we’ll see improvements today as highs nudge 60 degrees with cloudy to partly sunny skies.

Tomorrow features a mix of sun and clouds, an isolated shower or two and highs in the upper 50s at the coast, mid 60s inland.

We’ll track a few showers in here Friday before Saturday turns out dry with highs back into the 65-70 range.