Some Peeks of Sun This Afternoon, Ahead of a Line of Storms

The Storm Prediction Center has put areas just to the north and west under a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with a marginal risk for central MA and Merrimack Valley into southern NH with strong winds and hail being the main concerns between 3PM – 8PM today.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of your Sunday outdoor plans:

After a foggy and cloudy start to our Sunday, we’ll see some breaks in the cloud cover, allowing for temperatures to warm-up, especially inland. This will likely occur just ahead of a line of showers/thunderstorms.

The timing of the storms will likely be between 4-6PM from the Monadnock Region of southern NH to the RT. 2 corridor and central MA, between 7-9PM for the NH seacoast, NE MA, Merrimack Valley, and the coastline.

The culprit for these showers/storms? A cold front back to our west that will swing in cooler and refreshing air, but this airmass clashes with our slightly muggy one, hence some stronger t’storms possible in areas that see the warm-up into the mid 70s today.

With the timing as the line moves from west to east, we don’t have the daytime heating to really fuel these storms by the time they get to the coastline (around 7PM), so they should weaken to rain showers by the time they get to the coast.

SE MA and the Cape could remain mainly cloudy today and not even see a shower or storm.

The cold front sweeps through and clears the region by midnight tonight.

Expect some areas of patchy fog into early tomorrow morning (I think we’re used to the fog by now). Temperatures tomorrow morning start off into the 50s.

A spot sprinkle is possible Monday afternoon, but these will be very brief. Highs tomorrow only stretch into the mid to upper 60s.

Near 70 by Tuesday, under mostly sunny skies. Showers remain well to the north, so we should be dry. Wednesday features showers in the evening that could linger into early Thursday, along with the humidity. Yes, the humidity creeps back in midweek and continues into Thursday with highs into the mid to upper 70s to 80.

The nicest day of the week right now is Friday with highs into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and that will stick around into Saturday as high pressure keeps us quiet and seasonable…at least for now.