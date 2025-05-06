After another damp and dreary day today, there’s some promise on the horizon! Showers will taper off before midnight, though fog and drizzle will be the story overnight into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow we’ll decrease the clouds and we’ll see some sunshine through the second part of the day! That added sunshine will give temperatures a boost — up near 70° tomorrow afternoon. With more sun Thursday, temperatures should make the lower 70s. Both Wednesday and Thursday still have a small spot shower chance, but it’s nothing like we’ve dealt with the last two days.

Thursday, as the day, our rain chance will stay low, but shortly after sunset rain chances go up pretty significantly into the day Friday. Friday is a complete washout with a heavy, soaking rain all day long. Temperatures will also be chilly on Friday, staying in the lower 50s. A shower or two could linger into very early Saturday but most of the rain will be out of here for the weekend!

So we get a treat this weekend with dry skies and sunshine, especially for Sunday. It’ll be a great day to spend with Mom, outside if you choose! The only downfall of the weekend is it does look to be on the breezy side for both Saturday and Sunday.