A chilly start kicks off this Tuesday morning as a mix of clouds and sun prevail this morning with more clouds prevalent by late this afternoon. Highs today top off in the mid to upper 50s, allowing for a decent day overall.

Showers breaks out this evening, with the highest risk of rain between 9pm-4am. It’s been very dry, so we’ll take what we can get as many towns and cities pick up between 0.10-0.25″ of rain. Enough to provide a damp ground to start Wednesday morning, but not enough to put a big dent in the drought or to end the risk of brush fires. With warmth, relatively low humidity and gusty winds at times mid to late week, we’ll have to watch for the elevated risks of brush fires to start and spread easily. Highs tomorrow afternoon head for the lower 70s.

Halloween will be warm, pushing close to record highs for the date. Mid 70s to near 80 degree weather is in store during the afternoon, and trick-or-treat temps hold well into the 60s for the early evening. The record in Boston for the date is 81, which we’ll be close to/just of. It’ll be dry from start to finish.

Friday, a cold front sweeps through with showers and a gusty wind. The other side of that front will bring in more dry weather and a seasonable chill for the weekend.





