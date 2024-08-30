This Labor Day weekend overall looks pretty good, with just a few chances for rain and maybe a storm as we usher into Sunday.

For your Saturday, there will be more clouds than sun, especially for anyone outside of the Cape. We are expected to stay mostly dry; at the very most a stray sprinkle.

The biggest difference will be the warmth and humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with dew points jumping back into the 60s.

Sunday is the worst day out of the 3-day weekend. Highs will be very warm in the low 80s, but with oppressive levels of humidity that’ll feel more like the mid to upper 80s.

We’ve got a couple rounds of rain ahead. The most widespread round will come early in the morning.

After that, we’ll have a lull before chances for isolated showers, and maybe even an isolated stronger storm, pop back up in the late afternoon and early evening.

Then, Labor Day really kicks off the unofficial end of summer with fall-like temperatures. Not only will highs cool back into the mid 70s, but dew points will come crashing back down to the 40s which is nice and refreshing.

Skies will be mostly sunny, too.

Tuesday through Friday are expected to be bright and beautiful. Highs will be hovering around the 70s most days with some cooler mornings in the 40s and 50s.