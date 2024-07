After a mostly dry day today, rain chances continue to increase as a weather system gets closer to our area.

Friday morning, scattered showers are expected as a warm front passes through the area.

These showers will exit the area mid-morning, giving way to a nicer afternoon forecast.

There may still be a stray shower or storm Friday late afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry.

Rain chances increase a lot more on Saturday as a cold front moves in.