A weather system currently over West Virginia will move eastward, bringing enough moisture to Southern New England to produce some light rain and snow showers for locations south of I-90.

Although most of the area won’t see much, a coating of snow accumulation is possible for a few spots along the South Shore into Rhode Island and Connecticut.

If any snow does stick, it will melt quickly as sunshine returns and temperatures jump into the upper 30s and low 40s.

This isn’t the only storm system this week. Another storm is on the way for Friday, which is looking to produce mostly rain for New England, and some snow up north. Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team on-air and online.