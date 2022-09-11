Two weather systems are heading towards Southern New England, with scattered showers expected to move into the area as late as Sunday evening. The best chance to see a shower will be south of Boston, as the center of a low pressure system passes just south of the Cape.

Rain diminishes early Monday, with some sunshine possible during the afternoon as dry air briefly filters in aloft.

More rain is expected Tuesday as a cold front moves into the area. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop late morning and into the afternoon, with an isolated severe storm also possible.

Behind the cold front, drier and cooler weather will move in midweek. Temps could fall as low as the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday.

If you’re headed to the beach again today, High Surf Advisory remains in place for the North Shore, Cape, and Nantucket where dangerous rip currents are possible.