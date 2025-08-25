After a sun-filled summer weekend, we track a few scattered showers and storms to kick off the new work-week and for some, a new school week! Heading out to the bus stop this morning, it’ll be mainly dry for the kids as most of the showers are confined to the Cape and Islands. This afternoon, the Cape and Islands will be dry with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms popping up inland first and then near the coastline mid to late afternoon. Temps today run in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s coast amid a sky of mixed sun and clouds. Humidity is up today, helping lead to some patchy low clouds and fog this morning as well.

Waves in the surf zone won’t be as high today, but waters offshore are still turned up.

Tonight, humidity drops off behind the front and ushers in a comfortable next several days.





The next chance for a few showers arrives on Friday. Labor Day weekend looks mainly dry and a bit cool with highs in the 70s.