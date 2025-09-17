We’ve had more dry days than rainy ones so far this month. We’ll add a little bit more to the precipitation bucket through tomorrow morning. Then we’ll gradually clear away the clouds, and temperatures will be warmer to end the work week.

We are on the northern fringes of an area of low pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic. A lot of rain has fallen there. Meanwhile we’ve had high pressure nearby and drier air. So far, we’ve mainly just seen more clouds and isolated showers today. As the low pressure moves northeast, scattered showers will blossom from south to north overnight through tomorrow morning. You’ll see some damp roads and may need to use the windshield wipers for the Thursday morning commute.

Showers should come to an end by 10 am. From there, clouds will gradually clear northwest to southeast through the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be more mild than last night thanks to the clouds and showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s for MetroWest. Towns around southeast Mass will stay near 60/low 60s. The warmest high temperatures tomorrow will be in the areas where clouds clear quicker north and west. I think some towns there could touch 80°. Most of us in MetroWest will be in the upper 70s.

We have changes just in time for the weekend! Low pressure moves on and a cold front comes through Friday.

After a cool Friday morning, high temperatures will still be mild in the mid/upper 70s. The cooler and much drier air (check out those Saturday dew points below!) work in behind the cold front by Saturday morning. It will feel like fall this weekend!

Astronomical fall officially begins Monday afternoon, but don’t put the summer clothes away just yet. It will likely be a warm end to the month, not just for us in the Northeast but across the entire country! Temperatures will more likely be above average. In fact, the far Northwest Pacific might be the only spot of the country with near-normal temperatures in the six to 10 day outlook.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed this morning and became our seventh-named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. It is forecast to remain over open waters for several days. Wind shear will limit its development over the next 48 hours. The environment could be more favorable for some intensification this weekend, and Gabrielle is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane. We’ll watch for potential impacts for Bermuda into next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black