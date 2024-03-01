We had a lot of sun today! Hope you got to enjoy it. This weekend brings us increasing clouds and some showers. There will still be periods of dry time, and you’ll be able to find time to be outside.

You can see the moisture from the Ohio River Valley down through the Mid-Atlantic and South. That’s what is headed our way for part of the weekend, as an area of low pressure heads up along the coast.

Target tomorrow morning to get outside. It’s still dry. Showers move in for the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times Saturday night. Make sure you have the rain gear with you for any dinner plans. Timing looks faster with this system. Rain will move out by early Sunday morning. We’ll keep a lot of low-level moisture and a northeast breeze, so there could still be some drizzle in the morning. There will be a lot of clouds Sunday, but models are showing promising signs of some sun poking through the cloud cover. Either way Sunday afternoon and evening, it will be drier to get outside.

Temperatures tonight will be chilly falling near 30/low 30s with increasing cloud cover. Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the upper 40s/near 50. Sunday will be slightly more mild. We’ll start off in the 40s and end in the low 50s inland. Temperatures on the coast won’t be as mild, because of the cloud cover and a northeast breeze.

We’ll keep the unsettled pattern and mild temperatures for most of the 7-day forecast.

