7Weather- What a cold and windy day! Air temperatures reached the upper 30s/low 40s, but it felt like the 20s/low 30s most of the day with a gusty northwest wind. Luckily, the cold wind will fade overnight. After a cold start, temperatures will be more mild tomorrow before showers to end the week and start the weekend.

We’ll start off in the upper 20s/low 30s with mid and high level clouds. The morning will be your best chance to see some sun, albeit filtered sunshine before clouds thicken through the day. The light southwest wind will turn breezy into the afternoon. That wind direction will keep it cooler on the Cape and Islands in the mid 40s with low 50s inland.

An area of low pressure will reach the Plains tomorrow. We’ll watch for the potential for severe weather across the Midwest into tomorrow evening. That system will continue east, and for us, this will mainly bring rain showers and warmer temperatures.. Those rain showers arrive late afternoon Friday and continue through the evening. Expect a wet commute home, and have the rain gear with you for any evening plans. A few sleet pellets could mix in.

Temperatures will rise early Saturday morning. We’ll start off with showers around sunrise and scattered rain showers continue through early afternoon. Temperatures reach the low 60s inland, so it’s a warm rain! We’ll get a break and maybe even some sun late afternoon before a second wave moves in Saturday night. There could be a rumble of thunder too. We’ll clear out by Sunday morning. Behind the cold front, the chilly breeze greets us once again Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 40s.

Let’s talk the forecast in terms of baseball weather! Have the rain gear with you for the WooSox Home Opener tomorrow. You might be able to dodge the showers for the Sox game on Saturday. Sunday’s game will be chilly once again!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black