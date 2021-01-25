Some Snow Ahead, Bitter Blast Ends The Week

We certainly felt the chill over the weekend, and although temps weren’t that far off the averages, the fact that the wind was gusty all weekend, certainly made it tougher to enjoy some time outside. This afternoon will be seasonably cool with less wind and more sunshine. Overall, a solid January afternoon.

Clouds thicken tomorrow with patchy light snow breaking out late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. Patchy light snow continues into Wednesday morning before tapering off by midday. Highs Wednesday afternoon run 35-40 degrees, allowing for the warmest day on the 7 day.

We’ll watch for some slick spots Wednesday morning, especially away from the coast, where temps stay below freezing. While it won’t be a big storm, it’ll certainly set in place a winter’s scene with a coating to a couple inches falling across most of eastern Mass. Locally higher totals for the higher terrain.

Snow showers are around on Thursday, then a quick, but hard hitting blast of cold air charges in to end the week. Friday afternoon, temps struggle to crack 20 with wind chills near 0. Those wind chills drop to -10 Friday night as lows fall into the single digits. Brrrr!