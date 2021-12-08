To get some snow, you need some cold, and we certainly have some seasonably chillier air in place this morning with temps in the 20s to low 30s. Although we’ll catch a few spotty snow and rain showers this afternoon, the best chance for some accumulating light snow doesn’t show up until the evening. With patchy light snow becoming steady at times this evening, a few slick spots could develop, mainly after the evening commute.





Patchy light snow totals a coating to a couple inches across southern New England this evening, before tapering off completely late overnight.

The flying flakes will have ended well before the morning commute tomorrow, however, watch for a few slick spots on the driveway and sidewalks tomorrow morning as temps start off below freezing. The recovery is decent in the afternoon with temps returning in the mid 30s to near 40. It’ll be dry start to finish tomorrow.





A few scattered rain/snow showers are possible Friday, but much the day is dry. Showers do return Friday night – Saturday night at times as milder air once again surges in. Highs near 60 Saturday afternoon. The second half of the weekend is cooler, back to near 40 as we dry out again.

