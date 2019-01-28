Some Snow & Rain On The Way

Today is nice and quiet. We’ll have a bit of a cold breeze as temps bounce back into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, most of the day is quiet, but a few ocean-effect snow showers and flurries could drift through the skies of eastern Mass, dropping a coating of light snow in spots. The main event won’t arrive until the evening and linger through the overnight hours. That system will bring both rain and snow across the area as we’re prone to see snow change to rain, then end as snow. The farther northwest you go, the longer you stay snow, the more you get. The snow map is below… eastern Mass won’t pick up much.

Rain and snow taper off by 6am Wednesday, but as cold air comes back in, we’ll watch for areas of refreeze, so some slick spots for the Wednesday morning commute are certainly possible, even through the precipitation has tapered off.

The cold air that starts to pour in Wednesday afternoon is just a piece of the brutally cold air that strikes the Midwest. Temps out that way approach -20 in Chicago and -30 in Minneapolis. Wind chills will run -30 to -50 out that way by Wednesday into Thursday AM.

We’ll watch temps drop to near 0 by Thursday AM with wind chills here around -10 to -20. By the weekend, we’ll start to warm up, in fact, by Sunday, we’re into the 40s. Go Pats!

While Atlanta sees some snow tomorrow, Super Bowl weekend looks to warm up back to near 50. Showers are around by Sunday.

