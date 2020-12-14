Some Snow Today… Likely A Lot More Thursday

A bit of rain, sleet and wet snow move through today producing a slushy coating to an inch. With temps running in the mid 30s, main roads should stay wet as the best chance for accumulations will be on colder surfaces. Colder and drier air move in tonight, and plenty of cold air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the cold air locked in place, it’s just a matter of how much moisture gets in here to produce quite a bit of snow Wednesday overnight into Thursday. There will be a sharp gradient from north to south from minimal snow to impressive totals. Right now, near south of the Mass Pike seems to be at highest risk for at least a half foot to a foot of snow. However, if the track is farther north by only 25-50 miles, then fair game for much of the state to pick up a foot or so.

One thing to note, many towns away from the coast will have temps in the teens to lower 20s while snowing Thursday morning. That’ll add a fluff factor to the snow. It’ll also help to enhance snow totals near and just west of the coastal front.

While wind gusts out of the north will run 30-50mph across the coast, strongest across the Cape Thursday, fortunately the storm is progressive and pressure drops aren’t rapid. So while minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with Thursday’s afternoon high tide (astronomically high side too), it looks like we can avoid major coastal flooding/significant damage.