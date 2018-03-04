Some Snow Tonight. Nor’easter Wednesday

On this Sunday, we still deal with some linger issues from our powerhouse nor’easter that ended the work week and left a lot of damage in it’s wake across Southern New England. As damage assessments, clean-up and power restoration efforts continue today, so will some level of coastal flooding during the high tide. The South Shore and Cape is most susceptible to minor coastal flooding and some inundation of near shore roads at the 1pm high tide today.



The day overall features gusty winds from the north, 25-40mph, strongest at the coast, as well as a few spotty showers in Southeast Mass. Later today, a better chance of some rain and snow showers arrive inland which likely becomes all snow showers after dark. A secondary batch of snow pinwheels back in from the coast tonight, proving the area with some steadier periods of snow 11pm-4am. A few burst of snow could be heavy, creating some slick conditions on the roads overnight as temps near/fall below freezing.



The general thinking is for a coating to a couple inches of snow tonight, although a few spots in the blue shaded areas could see amounts a touch higher. Overall, it’s not a big storm, but one that’ll create some headaches on the road overnight.



Fast forwarding to Wednesday…. and we may have ourselves another nor’easter on our hands. This go around, the cold air may be more established, meaning widespread heavy snow is possible if the low tracks just southeast of us. Additionally, the storm is more progressive, the tides are lower, the winds won’t be as strong (still could gust past 50mph at coast), the wind field wont be as expansive. This all combines to mean the coastal flood threat is much lower this go around compared to the major flooding we just came off of. With that said, some areas could see some flooding where sea walls or protective dunes are damaged, but nowhere near the extent of what we just came off of. The height of the storm is likely Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Track will dictate rain/snow line, no snow map yet, give it another day before those come out.



Have a good Sunday.

@clamberton7 – twitter