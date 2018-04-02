Some Spring Snow

Well, at least it’s not a big storm as we do track a little bit of snow this morning. However, I’m sure most of you are ready to just get onto Spring at this point. Especially after a decent weekend overall with highs in the 50s to near 60 and a decent deal of sunshine.

It is what it is, but at least it won’t last long, as several hours of snow move through this morning, into midday. Most of the snow falls between 7am -1pm across the area. It’ll be fairly light along and north of the Pike, and a bit steadier/heavier right along the South Coast of New England. Generally, expect a coating – 2″ across the area, with an isolated 3″ amount possible at the south coast, west of Buzzards Bay, back into southern RI and CT.



By mid to late afternoon, temps run into the low to mid 40s, so what snow we see, starts to melt quickly.



We’ll catch some dry times from this afternoon into midday tomorrow before the next system works in. Showers will break out by the evening commute, and it will be a chilly rain, with temps in the 40s. That rain is out ahead of a warm front that breaks through Wednesday morning, allowing for a mild and breezy day. We’ll still track showers for Wednesday though as a cold front comes through in the afternoon. Behind the front, it’s all systems go for the home opener at Fenway! Sunshine, and a cool breeze with highs in the mid to upper 40s is the forecast right now.



Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter