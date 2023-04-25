April showers bring May flowers… right? Well, over the next few afternoons, we’ll catch some of those April showers. Not a lot of rain, but enough to keep the umbrella on standby in the event you get caught up in a passing shower while running an errand or waiting at the afternoon bus stop. Highs today run in the mid 50s to near 60 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky that occasionally pops a shower.

Tomorrow and Thursday, the pattern doesn’t change much with isolated to scattered showers developing in the afternoon. The risk for a few showers is higher Thursday than tomorrow, but the overall theme of the days are similar. Rain totals over the next few days will be under 0.25″ of rain for most.

Friday looks good, low to mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast. We’ll be dry from start to finish.



Saturday is dry through mid afternoon, with some late-day showers possible. Those showers linger into Sunday morning. Another round of more substantial rain/wind is likely Monday.