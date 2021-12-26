7Weather- The week starts chilly with some sun and then we get another round of a light wintry mix Monday night.

Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the low and mid 20s as you walk out the door. There will be plenty of sun in the morning and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. Highs are below average in the low and mid 30s.

A light wintry mix move in between 9-11 PM Monday night. It looks like it will start as light, patchy snow. With the ground being cold there could be a coating in some areas. Southeast Massachusetts likely starts as freezing rain and then changes over the rain.

There could be lingering flurries or sprinkles very early Tuesday morning. The rest of the day is dry and mainly cloudy. Highs eventually reach into the low and mid 40s. There will be a breeze around that will make it feel chilly.

Once again a weak system moves by near us but is just close enough to bring a light morning wintry mix Wednesday morning. Highs reach into the low 40s.

Thursday could have a few showers, but that system might just miss us. New Year’s Eve is partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.