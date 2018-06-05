Some Sun & Showers

Some sunshine breaks back out today at times after low clouds and patchy drizzle this morning… but we’ll also have to track some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. So, overall, it’s an improvement vs. what we had yesterday, but by no means a perfect day.

While yesterday was some ugly stuff for June, the water on the lawns and gardens was certainly a good thing with Southeastern Mass being the winner. That rain also helped clean out the pollen, to give our cars and patio furniture a wash and perhaps cutting back on the sneezes?

Shower/storm chances today are highest early to mid afternoon. With that said, they are hit or miss, so not every single town will see rain, but the showers and cracks of thunder that do form, will be capable of gusts around 30mph, a brief downpour and even some small, pea sized hail. This all courtesy of some really cold air aloft, creating a good amount of instability once the daytime heating gets going. Temps this afternoon run 65-70, aided by those breaks of sun. Damaging winds/large hail are not expected.

Tomorrow is a cool day overall, upper 50s coast, mid 60s inland as cloudy morning skies break for some afternoon sun. A few isolated showers hang around, but much of the day is dry.

We near 80 with sun to end the workweek and start the weekend. Right now, the best chance for rain over the weekend looks to be Saturday night, into Sunday AM.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter