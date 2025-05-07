We’ll certainly have a bit of an improvement out there the next couple of days as some sun returns to the mix. As it does, temps will run close to 70 both today and tomorrow. Although most of the 2 day stretch will be rain-free, a few spotty showers still develop this afternoon, mainly northwest of Boston and a few late-day showers possible inland tomorrow.



Steadier rain once again moves in Friday, through Friday night. The rain will likely be heavy at times too, dropping another 1-2″ for many by Saturday morning.

The storm does look progressive enough that early showers Saturday morning will taper off, yielding to a drier midday/afternoon. That’ll set up a nice Mother’s Day with highs close to 70 as sunshine returns. Monday and Tuesday look good too, before more wet weather is possible Wednesday.