Some Sun Starts The Week

First off, I hope all you dads out there had a great Father’s Day weekend and were able to enjoy time with family. While it was not the best day weather-wise, at least Saturday was top notch type stuff.

Today, the sunshine greets many of us this Monday morning, and overall, it’ll be a quiet weather day with highs near 80 inland, near 70 at the coast where the ocean breeze kicks in.

The forecast for tomorrow does feature more clouds and temps a bit lower. Also, it’ll be somewhat humid with dew points in the 60s. Although it’s not a washout type day, we will track a few showers in here. Best chance for them will be near the south coast and across the interior. Same case again on Wednesday.

Widespread rain/thunderstorms are likely late Thursday-Friday AM time frame before we dry it out for the weekend and lower the humidity then.