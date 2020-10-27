Some Sun Today, Snow For Some On Friday

Clouds break for some sun today as temps hold steady in the 50s this afternoon. A nice afternoon overall for the kids to get outside and play or to get some yardwork done.

Clouds thicken again tonight as patchy light rain moves in. While we start damp and cool tomorrow, it’ll be a bit better in the afternoon as highs return into the 50s with a few peeks of sun.

In the tropics, Zeta will move off the Yucatan today and back into the Gulf of Mexico. From there, a strengthening Zeta regains Hurricane strength and crosses close to New Orleans late Wednesday. As Zeta races northeast, it becomes a remnant low just to our south, but will be close enough to throw in a cold rain and a gusty wind Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

By Friday morning, cold air drains into the storm and a cold rain flips to wet snow from northwest to southeast. The best chance to see accumulating snow will be across the higher terrain of interior southern New England. Rain totals of 1.0-1.5″ will be widespread with localized totals over 2″ near the south coast.

Halloween looks chilly, but will also be dry. Saturday evening temps run the 30s with light winds.