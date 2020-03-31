Some Sun Wednesday, Ending the Week Cloudy With Showers

7Weather- The sun finally came out! Enjoy it while we have it, the clouds will take over again to end the week.

Temperatures start in the mid 30s Wednesday morning, and then inland areas get into the mid and upper 40s. A northeast wind will keep the coast near 40º.

It looks like the onshore breeze will also keep the coast mainly cloudy. Inland areas are partly sunny.

THURSDAY:

An area of low pressure moves in Wednesday evening, and it sticks around until Friday.

Thursday morning has light rain along the coast, and drizzle for inland towns. The rest of the day is chilly in the 40s with on and off light rain for everyone. The chance for heavier, steadier rain will be in the evening.

Most of the day is breezy, but it becomes windy in the evening and overnight.

FRIDAY:

Yup! That low is STILL there. Friday will be another day to stay inside with windy and chilly weather.

We get more rain on Thursday, but Friday is still be wet most of the day. It looks like there will be a few showers here and there, but an onshore wind will keep the fog and drizzle around all day.