7Weather – Good morning! Today we’re tracking a coastal low pivoting offshore that’ll bring rain/snow showers and crank up the wind.

On the back side of it, we have a N/NE wind that’s dragging down cooler air and rotating in snow showers. This afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 30s range, so we don’t expect much to accumulate today. Over the next two days, we think southern Plymouth County to the Upper Cape could get 2-4″of snow. Areas from the north shore to south could get a coating to 2″. The farther west you go, the less of the flurries you’ll see through about midday tomorrow.

That’s the setup. As for our temperatures, we start out in the upper 20s, near 30. Once again today, temperatures won’t climb more than a few degrees thanks to persistent cloud cover and a northerly wind.

Tonight, temperatures won’t have to drop much to get farther below freezing. That’ll set the stage for the potential for light snow to accumulate into tomorrow morning. Past midday, the snow showers will taper. There could still be a few coastal locations with showers through the day.

The other part of our weather story is the wind. Anyone wake up to it overnight? The strongest wind will be felt across the South Shore down to the Cape and Islands through tonight. Gusts could occasionally reach 50mph, which is enough to bring tree limbs down. Hopefully you’ve brought in any outdoor furniture or leftover holiday decorations. The wind will let up tomorrow, although it will still be breezy along the coast.

If you’re looking for sun, just drive north and west today! We expect mostly sun for far west Mass and southern Vermont if you’re headed to ski country.

Looking ahead to this week, we’ll have less wind Tuesday. Mild temperatures midweek. There are some indications we could hit 50 Wednesday. Our next storm system arrives late Thursday into Friday. This one looks like mostly rain.

Meteorologist Melanie Black