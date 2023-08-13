It’s a tale of two different weather stories this morning! We’re dry with some sun north of the Pike. Southeast Mass still has some showers and storms.

We’ll keep the greatest threat for storms with lightning and strong wind across Southeast Mass through midday. There’s a chance for a pop-up storm early/mid afternoon. Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s inland. It’ll feel muggy too.

Busy baseball day! Here’s your Sox and WooSox forecasts…

Overnight, we’ll keep some clouds around with temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will be nice and less humid! We’ll see more sun with highs in the low/mid 80s. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures in the 70s on the Cape.

An area of low pressure will move in from the southwest late Monday into Tuesday. Showers and storms will favor the morning hours.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier with highs in the 80s inland and 70s on the coast. Scattered storms return for the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black