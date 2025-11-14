In the wake of a few scattered showers yesterday, today we’ll be cool and mainly dry. Highs max out in the mid 40s, several degrees below average for the time of year. While a spot flurry or sprinkle is not out of the question this afternoon/evening, much of the time will be precip free.

Tonight, clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temps to tumble back into the 20s for many outside of Boston and hold in the 30s in the city.



It’s a bright and frosty start Saturday morning with sunshine linger into early afternoon. Highs max out in the mid 40s and with very little wind, it’ll be a decent day to get some of that yardwork done.

Clouds increase in the mid to late afternoon and rain spills in here at night. The wet weather looks to be mainly between 9pm Saturday to 5am Sunday. That’ll leave much of the daylight hours rain-free over the weekend. Rain totals run 0.25-0.50″.

While we can’t rule out a spot shower Sunday afternoon, much of the day turns out to be dry. Highs max out midday Sunday in the low to mid 50s before sliding back into the 40s. Winds pick up too, gusting over 30mph.

Cold air comes crashing back in Sunday night and we’re off to a chilly start to the new workweek next week. Highs Monday struggle to get much above 40 as winds gust to 40mph.