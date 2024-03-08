What a beauty of a day we had with sunshine! Clouds will increase overnight. The thickening cloud cover will lead to rain for part of the weekend.

You can see the moisture across the Midwest and South. A couple areas of low pressure will bring that to the Northeast Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of Saturday will be good to get outside. Rain won’t arrive until past sunset. Initially there will be some flakes for the higher elevations, but this will be a rain event. Brighter colors show downpours overnight into early Sunday morning. The storm is quick though. There will only be some lingering showers an hour or two past sunrise (which Sunday will be after 7:00 am, we’ll get to that below). Then through the day, we’ll be drier and see mostly clouds with some breaks of sun.

This storm will not bring us as much rain as earlier this week. Here’s the European model’s expected precipitation accumulations.

Let’s talk temperatures. It’ll be a chilly start tomorrow morning as we start out near 30. High temperatures will be in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There will a slight southeast breeze. Sunday starts off a few degrees higher in the upper 30s. Showers will end and it will be drier through the day. What will be most noticeable is the breeze. The wind will be active out of the west/southwest. Temperatures will reach the 50s.

We’ll also watch for the potential of minor to moderate coastal flooding around Sunday’s midday high tide. It’s an astronomically high tide around the New Moon. Behind the weekend storm, the wind will be out of the west/southwest. For most of the area this is minor flooding or splashover. Moderate flooding is possible around Narragansett Bay, Sandwich Harbor and Hampton Beach.

Don’t forget we spring forward this weekend! If you’re an early bird, enjoy tomorrow’s 6:00 am sunrise. Sunday’s sunrise will be after 7:00 am, but we get to enjoy that daylight through 6:45 pm. The start of Spring is March 19th. At that point, our sunset will be closer to 7:00 pm.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black