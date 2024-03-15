After a lot of clouds today, we’ll get some sun back tomorrow. It’s dry before we have a few showers to dodge Sunday morning. Your St. Patrick’s Day plans won’t be dampened by the rain. Any amounts are light. By the afternoon, we’ll see some sun and clouds, and it’ll be breezy.

It was a tale of two different weather stories earlier today. Cool and cloudy conditions prevailed for towns north, where temperatures hardly moved. Towns to the south got more sun and milder temperatures. Now we’re all feeling cooler. A north/northeast breeze and a lot of clouds will keep temperatures near 40° this evening.

The rain has exited. Eventually, more of the clouds will decrease overnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s by tomorrow morning. It’ll be a cool start, but then we’re back in the mild air! We’ll stay dry with high pressure to our southwest. Temperatures will rebound to the mid-50s inland. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to near 50° on the coast.

By Sunday, we’ll watch low pressure out of Canada and an associated front bring us some showers. There will not be a lot of moisture with this system, given its start out of Canada. Rain amounts will stay light and favor the morning hours. We’ll see some sun and clouds by the afternoon with a lingering chance for a spot shower.

Sunday starts off cool in the 40s with clouds and showers. Then we rebound back to the low/mid 50s. After the rain, the more noticeable aspect of the Sunday forecast will be the breeze. It’ll be breezy to gusty at times with a wind out of the northwest.

