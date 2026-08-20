What a beauty of a summer day yesterday as sunshine prevailed and temps jumped well into the 80s as humidity dropped off with dew points in the 50s. Pretty much perfect weather for anything you had lined up outside.

We start today off comfortable with temps in the 50s and 60s for most early this morning. It’ll be another warm afternoon too with temps back into the low to mid 80s. Clouds do increase this afternoon and eventually, we’ll track some showers in here too. The best chance for them will be late-day, and across the interior.

Showers likely become more widespread this evening and overnight tonight.

Unsettled weather lingers into Friday with mostly cloudy skies and showers. The highest chance for them will be across Southeast Mass where some localized downpours are also possible.

The weekend will be wet at times with clouds and showers possible Saturday. Localized downpours are possible in the afternoon or at night. Sunday’s shower chance is highest in the morning with some dry breaks and peaks of sun in the afternoon.

Early to mid next week looks good.