What a summery afternoon we had yesterday once the spotty morning showers and clouds parted ways with us. Temps soared into the mid to upper 80s for many, allowing for that full on summer feel to the air.



Today, it won’t be as warm, but it’ll be very muggy with dew points in the 60s to near 70. Temps hold in the mid 70s thanks to a lot of clouds and we will track some showers and storms at times. The high chance to see some wet weather is late morning/midday with a few localized downpours possible, especially near the South Coast. With that said, not all towns get hit and there still will be a lot of dry hours through the day. Meaning, it’s possible to sneak in those after school sports. Late-day/evening storms favor the western part of Southern New England, although a few of those storm may drift into Worcester County this evening.

Tomorrow, we’ll start mild and muggy again with some low clouds.

Those low clouds break for some sun and temps jump back up into the lower 80s, albeit, cooler at the coast mid to late afternoon once the sea breeze kicks in. With the daytime heating, and a weak low/front across the area, a few spotty showers/thunder will likely pop in the afternoon. Once that front slide east, humidity drops significantly by Saturday morning.

The weekend overall looks decent with Saturday the better of the two days. Morning sun yields to building clouds Saturday afternoon with a few isolated showers sprouting up in between a lot of dry hours. Temps run mid to upper 70s. Highs Sunday are in the low to mid 70s with the chance for some scattered midday/afternoon showers. The shower chance is higher Sunday vs. Saturday, but still no washout.



