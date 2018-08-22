7Weather Blog: Soupy air & storms today

While we’ve had our fair share of stormy days lately, including today, we do have a lot of sunshine and numerous beach days ahead. We just need some patience in getting there.

This morning’s commute will be a wet one with scattered showers and rumbles of thunder moving in. One or two storms may be on the stronger side, but the main risk from any storm is locally heavy rain.

By midday, breaks of sun will send temps into the lower to middle 80s with high humidity.

Mid to late afternoon, another passing thunderstorm is possible out ahead and along a cold front that sweeps through. One or two of those storms could produce a lot of lightning and strong winds, so it’s something to keep an eye on. Behind that front, we’ll dry out, just in time for the Sox game. Humidity lowers tonight and continues to be low for a few days.

Tomorrow’s feel to the air is fantastic as fresh Canadian air comes pouring in. Highs run 75-80 with a nice northwest breeze in place.

Great beach weather prevails Friday – early next week as sunshine wins out. By Monday and Tuesday, it’ll turn hot and humid, with temps topping off around or above 90 for many again. Summer’s not done!

Have a good day.

