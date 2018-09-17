Splash of Summer To Flash Flood Threat

What a finish to the weekend yesterday as a summer stunner of an afternoon extended through much of New England with temps near 80 at the coast with sea breezes and highs 85-90 inland. If you happen to have the day off today and are looking for one more beach day, we have another stellar summerish afternoon ahead with highs back in the mid 80s.

Changes will be in the air tonight as clouds fill in and showers arrive after midnight. That moisture that streams in tonight will be associated with the remnants of Florence. While we won’t see the prolific rain amounts they saw in the Carolinas, we will have the threat for flash flooding across the area. As tropical moisture combines with a front and a strong low level jet, there will be plenty of lift and moisture to the atmosphere to squeeze out a lot of rain in a short period of time.

Most of the area will pick up 1-3″ of rain, but in narrow bands of downpours that line up from west to east and train over the same areas for a couple of hours, localized 4″+ amounts are possible. With much of that falling in just a couple of hours, we’ll watch the potential of street flooding, poor drainage flooding and small stream flooding tomorrow. The highest risk for those higher totals seem to favor northern Mass and southern NH, but we’ll keep an eye out for the entire area tomorrow as the downpours develop and track through. There’s also the potential that one or two severe storms could produce a damaging wind gusts or even an isolated brief tornado is the tropical air mass that’ll be in place.

While the rain totals we get tomorrow will be impressive over a short period of time, we won’t be dealing with the remnants of Florence for long as downpours shift offshore tomorrow evening. In Florence’s wake, check out some the the North Carolina rain totals below as some towns went over 30″!!!

Wednesday, a return of late September weather comes back with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s, coolest at the coast.

Have a great day.

@clamberton7 – twitter