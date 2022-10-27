Sun is shining, weather is sweet, yeah –Bob Marley

Bob would have liked today, having that sunshine back after days of gloom and doom sure was great! The great news is that more sunshine on tap for the next few days! Check out the 7-day forecast…

A nice stretch indeed..perhaps even spook-tacular! Heads Up, the next few mornings it will be frosty out there for inland locations. Here is a map detailing early Friday morning temps (around 7am)…

Generally, frost forms within the 33-36 temperature range and a frost is different than a freeze…

Frost has more of an impact we enter gardening season versus when we exit the growing season (most folks by now have had their fill of gardening versus back in May when hope springs eternal). Also to note that bugs typically survive a frost and they need to be exposed to a hard freeze to meet their maker. Oh, and in terms of your pumpkins, they are fine during a frost (a hard freeze is when to bring them inside. You could also cover then with a sheet/towel. not plastic,but that’s neither here nor there).

Weather looking great for late fall activities this weekend, whether it’s doing a final round of apple picking, yard work or headed to Salem for the sights!

As of now, Halloween itself will feature mainly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers possible. Mild with temp in the 60s. More on that forecast in the coming days.

~JR