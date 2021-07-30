The soaking rainfall that swept through late last night has since pushed out, leaving us with a bright start to our Friday.

It’s a bit of a muggy start, but those dewpoints will be plummeting through the day, with refreshing air sticking around for Saturday.

Before we dive into the weekend forecast, this afternoon we have a chance for a spot shower between 2 to 4PM. Other than that, we are tracking a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80°. It will be breezy with a northwest breeze from 10 to 15 mph.

If you’re heading to the beach this afternoon, just be mindful there’s a moderate rip current risk with wave heights from 3 to 5 ft.

Overnight, under mainly clear skies and low dewpoints, temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s (a few spots could even skim the upper 40s!). Tonight will be a great time to give the AC a break and open up the windows to let that fresh air in.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sun-filled skies and highs into the mid-70s.

Sunday starts of dry, then we’ll see increasing clouds followed by late day showers building in. The good news is that it won’t be a washout, the bad news is that it’s yet another weekend when we can shake the showers for at least one of the weekend days.

A lingering shower is possible early Monday, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with highs around 80. The weather pattern turns unsettled by the middle of the week with Thursday bringing scattered afternoon showers.