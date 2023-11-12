After a nice dry day Saturday, it will still be dry for most of the area Sunday, however an ocean-effect shower or two is possible for the Cape and Islands.

With wind shifting to a northerly direction on Sunday, cold air will travel over warmer ocean waters and may produce a few ocean-effect showers.

Some of the showers may even feature flurries before sunrise, otherwise a light rain shower or two is the expectation.

This activity should taper off mid-afternoon with the rest of the area staying dry but chilly on Sunday.