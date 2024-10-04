A few showers are possible Saturday as a cold front passes through Southern New England.

Early Saturday morning between 6am – 9am, isolated showers will pass over the area.

Showers won’t last long or cover much of the area, so most locations will stay dry.

Temperatures are likely to reach 70s again through early afternoon, before the colder air arrives by late afternoon and evening.

If you’re headed to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Saturday morning, aside from a brief shower the event should be dry. Temperatures in Boston will start in the upper 50s, reaching the upper 60s by the end of the event.