Happy Sunday! Today will be a nice day with a low-end chance for rain, but we’re tracking extreme heat and humidity this week.

Highs this afternoon will top off in the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast. We’ll continue to see at least partial sun with just a low-end chance for a spot shower this afternoon or early evening.

Monday looks mainly dry. Skies are expected to be partly sunny with lows near 60 and highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be dry and warm during the day with highs in the upper 80s, but we’ve got storm chances that night.

The dangerous heat begins Wednesday. Highs will jump to the mid to upper 90s, and with dew points climbing into the 70s, that’ll create feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits.

Wednesday there’s a chance for a spot storm too. We don’t get much of a break at night with lows Thursday morning only dipping to the 70s before the return of the triple-digit heat indices in the afternoon. There’s another chance for a spot storm. Friday, afternoon scattered storms with more extreme heat and humidity.

The Fourth of July is next Saturday and right now we’re in the upper 80s with chances for rain and storms that we’ll have to watch this week. Stay tuned!