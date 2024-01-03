It was a decent day with high temperatures slightly above average in the 40s. Temperatures begin a downward trend tomorrow. You’ll feel the difference and drop in temperatures by Friday. The chillier air stays with us through the weekend. The big weather talker is a storm that’ll bring snow, rain and wind to our region Saturday night into Sunday.

Tonight, it will be cold, but not quite as cold as this morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s/low 30s with more clouds. Tomorrow, a low stays offshore to our southeast while a cold front drops in later in the day. There’s a chance for a rain or snow shower. The most noticeable aspect of the forecast will be the gusty breeze and drop in temperatures. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies and highs will be in the upper 30s/low 40s.

The gusty breeze will linger into Friday morning. Skies will be mainly clear as temperatures fall in the teens. Wind chill values will be in the single digits, so that’s how you’ll want to dress!

High temperatures will recover from the teens to the low 30s by Friday afternoon. Luckily, we’ll see a lot of sunshine to offset that chill.

Now to the weekend storm…

The storm is still all the way on the West Coast, dumping snow across the Sierras today. It will continue to make its way across the country, pulling up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico before traveling up the East Coast and reaching our area by Sunday morning.

This far out, we use probability forecasts to determine the best chance for significant snow. The most likely chance for six inches of snow is shown below in blue. It’s possible to get that amount in the white shading. The wind will likely be gusty on the coast. At this time, we do not expect widespread power outages like the previous storm in December. However, we can’t rule out an isolated power disruption. Luckily, the storm impacts us on a weekend day coming off the busy holiday season. Hopefully, you can cozy up on the couch and watch the snow fall from inside.

The storm will be out of here Monday morning. Another storm will bring rain and snow late Tuesday before ending as rain Wednesday morning. Check out that rebound in temperatures!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black