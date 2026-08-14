Today will be a fantastic day despite the low chance of a passing shower. Stepping outside this morning you’ll notice the humidity gone, clear skies and nice temperatures. That will be the case for most of today with a low chance of a passing shower this afternoon and early evening.

The shower chance is driven by the instability of the sun. So as the sun sets on the horizon this evening, that shower chance will fade away. Timing-wise I think the shower chance is from about 2pm to 7pm, as we get into the peak heating of the day. Here’s a future radar snapshot and you can see that the shower chance will be isolated today.

Today’s nice weather is going to push right into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look great! Both days will have mild temperatures and low humidity. Plus, we’ll pull that shower chance out. Saturday will be the brighter of the two days with tons of sunshine all day long. Sunday is not a bad day, not even close. But the clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of more widespread rain that will come in Sunday evening. When I say Sunday evening, I mean sunset and after, so your entire day Sunday will be A-OK.

I know our beach weekends are getting limited, as kids gear up to head back to school, but this will be a great beach weekend! The nicer of the two days will be Saturday simply because there will be more sunshine, but Sunday isn’t bad either if you don’t mind a few more clouds.

Looking forward into Sunday evening, you can see how late that storm chance is. Like I said it’s really after sunset with the heaviest rain overnight into Monday morning. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms that move through, but timing is pretty good, falling during the overnight hours with most of it gone by Monday morning.