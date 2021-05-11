Spot Shower Wednesday, Near 70 To End The Week

7Weather- Highs remain in the 60s tomorrow, and then we jump to near 70º to end the week.

Wednesday starts with sunshine and temperatures in the low and mid 40s. Clouds increase throughout the afternoon, and there will be spotty showers after 2 PM. Highs reach into the low 60s, and it will be breezy at times.

Thursday is looking good with dry weather and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s. There could be a light onshore breeze that keeps the coast cooler. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in on Friday, so we all we get close to 70º. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and there could be a few afternoon sprinkles.

The next three games are looking good at Fenway Park! Wednesday’s game will be cool in the 50s. There could also be a spot shower at the beginning of the game. It is mainly clear on Thursday and mild with temperatures near 60 at first pitch. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds, and it’s in the low 60s at first pitch.

If allergies have been bothering the last couple of days, then they will continue to do so the rest of the week , and into the weekend. With mainly dry weather, tree pollen is up to “severe”.

Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 70º. Both days could have a spot shower in the afternoon. The warmer pattern continues into next week with highs in the low 70s.