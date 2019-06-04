Spot Shower Wednesday

We have a few chances for rain the next couple of days, but the daytime hours do not look like a washout.

A warm front lifts through the area tonight, and brings temperatures into the 60s by 7AM. Despite mostly cloudy skies, our afternoon highs look to be between 74-81º.

There could be a spot shower throughout the day. Most of the rain moves in overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

W’re looking at lingering downpours early Thursday morning, and it will be warm in the 60s. There will be a few showers here and there throughout the day on Thursday. Highs are on the mid and upper 70s inland, 60s at the coast.

The weekend is looking good! Friday is dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps reach close to 80º inland, 70s and the coast.

Saturday and Sunday both look dry and mostly sunny. Both days have highs in the low 80s inland. The coast will be cooler.