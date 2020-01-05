Spot Snow Showers Monday

7Weather- A weak low pressure system moves through the region to kick off the week, bringing in spot snow showers on Monday.

There could be a few flurries outside of I-495 throughout the morning commute, and then a few snow showers here and there the rest of the day.

It won’t amount to much. The best chance for a coating on grassy areas will mainly be for northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire.

There will be a light southwest wind, and highs will be between 31-38º.

Tuesday will have sunshine the first part of the day, and then skies gradually get cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be a nice, January day with temperatures slightly above average, in the low 40s.

A wintry mix is possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. As of now, it looks like the best chance for snow/rain showers will be for areas along and south of the Pike.

If the low tracks a bit closer to the coast, then there will be a chance for light snow accumulation for areas outside of I-495.

Most of the wintry mix is out of here by sunrise Wednesday. The day starts cloudy, and the clears up a bit mid-day.

A cold front clears the region in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of the development of isolated snow squalls Wednesday evening.