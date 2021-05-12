Spot Sprinkle This Evening, Sunny & 60s Thursday

Over the course of our Wednesday, we noticed clouds popping up along with a few sprinkles. These sprinkles are diving southeast from the north, and are very spotty. These will linger until sunset, then we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies tonight.

If you’re heading to Fenway, it should be dry under partly cloudy skies. Don’t forget the jacket, it will be chilly as temperatures start in the mid-50s by first pitch and continue to fall through the evening.

You’ll likely need the jacket at Polar Park for the WooSox game, too. The next couple days will be slightly warmer to round out the week.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it looks to be the nicest day out of the work week with highs stretching into the mid to upper 60s. It will be slightly cooler at the coast due to an onshore breeze that develops.

Yes, Thursday is dry, but a spot sprinkle chance is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, similar to what we saw develop for our Wednesday–not a washout, but a chance for a sprinkle.

We also warm-up to end the week with highs into the low 70s. 70s stick around for the weekend, and even warmer towards the end of the 7-day.