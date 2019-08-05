Spot Storm Tuesday, Scattered Storms Wednesday

7Weather- Monday was a picture perfect day with comfortable conditions. Things will start to change on Tuesday as moisture begins to fuel in from the south.

TUESDAY:

It will start to feel a bit muggy on Tuesday. Dew points will be on the rise, reaching the mid and upper 60s by the end of the day.

Highs are warmer, mainly in the mid and upper 80s. Expect periods of cloudiness, and then some sun at times. Spot showers are possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

The humid air is officially here mid-week. Dew points will now be in the low 70s. Temperatures reach into the upper 80s, to near 90º.

Grab the umbrella. Scattered showers and storms move in throughout the afternoon.

There looks to be two rounds of storms, one in the early afternoon, and the other in the late evening.

We have the ingredients we need in the atmosphere to have a few strong to severe storms.