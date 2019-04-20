Spotty AM Shower Easter Sunday, More Rain Monday

7Weather- Most of Easter Sunday looks dry, and then another round of rain moves in to kick off the workweek. Most of Tuesday is dry, and then showers move in throughout the evening.

EASTER SUNDAY:

There could be a spotty shower Sunday morning, and it remains mild in the in the upper 50s.

It won’t be a complete washout on Easter morning, just a shower here and there. Take the umbrella with you!

The rain is out of here, just in time for mid-day brunch. It will still be mostly cloudy, and it will feel muggy. Temps will be in the mid 60s. This will be a great time to have an Easter egg hunt!

By 5 PM, it looks like we might be able to see the sun! It remains warm in the mid and upper 60s. We eventually drop into the low 60s by dinner time.

MONDAY:

We start the week in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Most areas look dry in the morning, with the exception of the Cape & the Islands.

Notice that temperatures don’t move up much at the coast and the South Shore. Rain moves in throughout the afternoon, with periods of heavy rain possible.

Inland areas make it into the the low 60s, and coastal areas, the South Shore, and the Cape and the Islands get stuck in the low 50s.

7-DAY:

Tuesday is mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies, and highs reach into the low 60s. Another quick round of rain moves in late on Tuesday, mainly overnight.

The extra clouds stick around into Wednesday and it is seasonable in the upper 50s. Thursday has a mix of clouds and sun with temps in the mid 50s.

Friday has scattered showers with highs in the mid 50s.