Spotty PM Thunderstorms Today, Picture Perfect Tomorrow

After an unsettled weather pattern for the work week, I’m here to tell you that the weekend forecast is MAINLY dry. The reason I say mainly is due to the fact that there is a chance for pop-up showers/thunderstorms later this afternoon between 3PM and 6PM.

The rain will NOT be a shield of rain that lasts all afternoon/evening, but there is that chance for some strong wind gusts, quick-moving heavy downpours, and lightning. Just a reminder as this is the first full weekend of summer, “when thunder roars, go indoors.” If you hear thunder, be sure to seek shelter indoors and let the storm pass.

High temperatures today will approach 80°. If you’re planning on heading to Fenway for the Red Sox game, there could be a few brief showers in the vicinity of Fenway at first pitch, otherwise, most of the game should be dry with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, expect temperatures to slip back into the upper 50s to low 60s with a gradual clearing of the skies.

Tomorrow, the PICK OF THE WEEKEND! Sunday features high temperatures into the mid 80s, under sun-filled skies, just don’t forget the SPF ahead of your outdoor plans. The UV Index is expected to be very high (at an 8, which means sunburn could start in as little as 25 min.)

The reason for the summery weather on Sunday? High pressure is overhead and that keeps us quiet from Sunday through early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon is the next best chance for showers.

Wednesday and Thursday bring chances for afternoon thunderstorms, but both days will not be washouts. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 80s both days.

Friday looks to be rain-free, but muggy with highs into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.