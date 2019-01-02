Spotty Rain and Snow on the Way

Clouds continued to thicken for much of the day today and that’s ahead of next system on the way for Thursday morning. There are some changes with the track of this storm and that means much less rain and snow for us tomorrow morning. There are two systems, one from the Gulf and one near the Great Lakes. Initially it looked like they would come together and merge BEFORE arriving in Boston. Now, it looks like they will merge AFTER Boston, which means our rain and snow chances and accumulations are significantly less.

I think we’ll still see some snowflakes and some rain and a few might have to brush snow off their windshield, but that’ll be it. Impacts on the morning commute should be minimal, but I’d still watch out for a few slick spots with a little freezing rain potential with that rain/snow changeover line.

The storm exits early Thursday and by Thursday afternoon/evening we’ll clear out the skies. We have a dry day on the way for Friday and then another system on the way for Saturday. Notice the difference here is no cold air/storm from the Great Lakes, that will cool us down. So Saturday’s storm is all rain.